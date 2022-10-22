Shahid Kapoor Has a Priceless Reaction as Riteish Deshmukh Takes a Dig at Vivah, Watch ROFL Video

After making millions laugh week after week, it is time for the big finale of Amazon miniTV’s much-appreciated one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show, Case Toh Banta Hai. The epic season finale will drop next Friday, October 28 featuring none other than the heartthrob of Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor. The charming actor has entered the courtroom of comedy and is all pumped up to dodge Atrangi Ilzaams.

Known for his versatility, Shahid Kapoor gave the sassiest reply when Janta Ka Lawyer Riteish Deshmukh took a dig at his most-loved film Vivah. “Vivah film me yeh itne chote lage ke log confuse ho gaye film ka title Vivah hai yaa Bal Vivah", joked Riteish, and to this Shahid quipped, “Mujhe pata hai ki ab mera gala katne wala hai". While public prosecutor Varun backed Shahid, “Mere hote hue kuch bhi nahi kat sakta", Riteish took a jibe at him too, saying “Tera hi pehle katega", leaving the actor and judge Kusha Kapila in splits.

Amidst this fun banter, Varun left Shahid speechless with an unexpected question. “Paathshaala me school life, Ishq Vishk mein college life, Kabir Singh me bhi college life thi. Matlab bhai, kaunsa course reh gaya tha jo complete nahi kar paa rahe the?" Shahid burst into a fit of laughter expressing how excited he is.

If the teaser is so much fun, we can only imagine how funny the episode will be. So, Shanatics and all Case Toh Banta Hai fans, don’t forget to watch this crazy episode on October 28 on Amazon miniTV, available for free within the Amazon Shopping App and on Fire TV.

Case Toh Banta Hai is a one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show starring Riteish Deshmukh as a defence lawyer and Varun Sharma as a public prosecutor. Social media sensation Kusha Kapila dons the judges’ hat to decide the fate of some of the biggest Bollywood celebrities, while comedians Sanket Bhosale, Sugandha Mishra, Paritosh Tripathi, and Gopal Dutt, among others, amp up the entertainment quotient with their unique comedy.

