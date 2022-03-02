Shahid Kapoor Hikes Up His Fees To Rs 38 Crore for Ali Abbas Zafar's Film: Report

Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film Jersey is all set to appear on the big screen on April 14. He is expecting the film to do well at the box office and has reportedly increased his fees for the new films he is signing after Jersey. Earlier, Shahid charged Rs. 31 crores for his last film which he has now raised to Rs. 38 crores, as per a Bollywood Hungama report.

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying that Shahid has hiked his fees again. Shahid has signed a new action thriller, which will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, for an amount of Rs. 38 crores. The amount is 25 percent more than he charged for Jersey and double the fees for blockbuster Kabir Singh.

The source further revealed that Shahid has opted for this step as he wants his work to show his worth. As Shahid has given back-to-back super hits with Padmavat and Kabir Singh, and now, with Jersey, he is again expecting a major success, therefore he thinks the fee hike is justified. Talking about the industry dynamics, the source told the Bollywood Hungama, “It’s a dynamic pricing strategy that he has designed, and at this point of time, he is confident for both Jersey and Ali Abbas Zafar’s next to fetch big returns at the box office. If the film succeeds, his asking price for the one after that would increase even further,"

Shahid’s next was supposed to release last year but got delayed due to the Omicron virus surge. Looking at the conditions, Shahid cut down his fees for the film, and even, he was willing to let go of it so that film can make it to the theatres. Now that film is all set to release on April 14, Shahid and makers can take a breath of relief.

Apart from Ali Abbas Zafar’s untitled film, Shahid is also in talks with Ashwin Varde for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s biopic. He might sign the film soon.

