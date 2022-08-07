Shahid Kapoor in Talks for Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Mumbai Police's Hindi Remake: Reports

Fans might be waiting for Shahid Kapoor’s OTT debut, but the actor seems to be looking at more compelling scripts already that he can sign up for. After his debut series Farzi’s release, fans would be able to see him in French film Nuit Blanche’s Hindi remake which will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Now, reports suggest that the actor might be seen in yet another remake.

If a report in Peepingmoon is to be believed, then Shahid Kapoor might reprise Prithviraj Sukumaran’s role from the Malayalam thriller, Mumbai Police. It is Roy Kapur films that has bagged the remake rights of the 2013 neo-noir psychological thriller. A source was quoted saying, “Shahid has given his verbal nod and will sign on the dotted line post the final narration, which is expected to take place next month. Rosshan Andrrews, who directed the original Malayalam film, will helm this remake too. He is currently rewriting the script with a team of Hindi writers and will start its pre-production in October."

The film had three main leads, and if the report indeed turns out to be true, we wonder who would be roped in to play the other two male leads. The same report also claimed that a popular South actor has been approached to play the female lead, but she is yet to give her nod.

Shahid Kapoor had given a massive hit in 2019 with Kabir Singh. Interestingly, the film was a remake of the Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. He was next seen in Jersey, which was the remake of a Telugu film of the same name. He will reportedly next be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s film, which will co-star Kriti Sanon and will have her play a robot.

