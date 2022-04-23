Shahid Kapoor is All Praises for Alia Bhatt: 'Very Proud to See How Well She's Done So Early in Her Career'

Shahid Kapoor, in a YouTube interview, with Siddharth Kanan, has said that he is proud of Alia Bhatt. Shahid and Alia have worked together in two films - Shaandaar (2015) and Udta Punjab (2016). Their fans and well-wishers liked their on-screen chemistry in both films.

During the interview when asked about Alia, the actor said that he has seen the actress grow into the human being she is today. Shahid added that he has worked with Alia “at a very early stage" in her career. He also mentioned that he sent her the script for Udta Punjab and told her to do the role.

The Jersey actor went on to add that the director of Udta Punjab was not convinced that Alia could do it as she has fair skin and is a city-bred girl. “So he thought she was not right for the character, but she met us and metamorphosed herself into the character. I’m very proud to see how well she has done so early in her career and how she become such a thorough professional," he said.

The actor concluded, “She is somebody who's motivating most of the actresses to work and take ownership of their careers and shown the world that you don't need a hero if you are good enough…"

On the work front, Shahid’s latest release - Jersey - hit theatres on April 22. Jersey also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Alia just tied the knot in a dreamy wedding with Ranbir Kapoor and resumed work just a few days after her wedding. She was recently spotted by the paps at the airport leaving for the shoot of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

