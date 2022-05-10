Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu Jet Off to Europe for Annual Cycling Trip, See Pics

Shahid Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Ishaan Khatter are known for their annual biking vacations and this year is no exception as the trio flew over to Europe for their biking adventures. The Lootcase actor took to his Instagram handle on Monday to post a few photos that gave fans a glimpse into the trio’s biking endeavours. The first post captioned, “Let’s go bwoys and girl 😉😎@shahidkapoor @ishaankhatter @suved @rajamenon #minal", featured a gang of five as they all posed for the camera in casual attire and sunglasses.

The second post featured the same gang as they posed in front of their motorbikes and smiled for the camera, the post was captioned, “All smiles united."

In an Instagram story, now deleted, Ishaan Khatter took the opportunity to share a photo from the trip. In the photo, Kapoor and Kemmu are seen dressed up in their biker clothing while several biking accessories from helmets to gloves and jackets lay on the table. He captioned the picture, “Just warming up", as reported by the Times of India.

In another story, Khatter posted an adorable selfie and also posted a couple of photos of his biking group. The first selfie featured Kapoor, Kemmu, Khatter and Raja Menon staring at the camera while the second one saw the group posing in front of the majestic mountains. The post was captioned, “I feel the need. The neeeeeed for speeeeeeeed aaaaaoooooooooooo."

Fans went wild as they wished the actors a happy and safe journey while smothering the group with love and support. Strings of emojis and heaps of praises flooded the comment section as fans cheered their bikers for the long journey.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor recently appeared in “Jersey", an official Hindi remake of the Telugu movie of the same name which starred actor Nani. The film also starred Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal positions. The movie did not do well with the audience and tanked at the box office with mixed reviews. Kapoor will be making his OTT debut by starring in Raj and DK’s “Farzi."

As for Ishaan Khatter, the actor has his hands full with “Pippa". The movie stars Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyulli and is directed by Raja Krishna Menon. Khatter also has “Phone Bhoot" with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

