Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter Bring The House With MJ Dance Party But Kunal Kemmu's Comment Steals Show

How we wish we were invited to Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s latest dance party! The actors took to Instagram and made everyone envious when they revealed that they had an impromptu PJ dance party at home. In a video shared by the siblings, Shahid and Ishaan were seen bringing the house down as they jammed on Michael Jackson’s songs.

For the house dance party, Shahid was seen wearing a casual tee with a pair of grey track pants. On the other hand, Ishaan was seen wearing an all-black outfit. The actors were seen recreating several of MJ’s iconic moves.

The video also included a cameo by their mother, Neliima Azeem, who stood afar and watched the men dance their hearts out. Sharing the video, Shahid wrote, “MJ in PJ !" Ishaan took the comments section and wrote, “Jamma jamma pyjamma." He followed it up with another comment that read, “Mom in the back being the cutest."

Advertisement

While the brothers’ dance video is certainly a treat for their fans, Kunal Kemmu’s comment added a cherry on the icing. The actor wrote, “Very good boys.. next time I will teach you moon walk 😉😂."

For the unversed, Shahid, Kunal and Ishaan are close friends. They often head on travel adventures, including fun bike expeditions. Earlier this summer, they had travelled to Europe on a road trip.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shahid and Ishaan have been busy with their respective projects. Shahid will be seen in the upcoming thriller series Farzi. The series is directed by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru. It will be released this year on December 25. The audience is eagerly waiting for the release. Apart from this, he also has Ali Abbas Zafar’s tentatively titled project Bloody Daddy, which will be released next year.

On the other hand, Ishaan will soon be seen in Gurmeet Singh’s directorial Phone Bhoot in which he will share the screen with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Besides this, Ishaan also has Pippa in his pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here