Shahid Kapoor Leaves All Gasping From Breath As He Sends New Year Wishes With Hottest Pool Pic

Social media is flooded with everyone sharing pictures of their new year celebration and Bollywood stars are no different. However, one photo that has caught everyone’s attention and has left fans gasping for breath is that of Shahid Kapoor. On Sunday, the Jersey actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a shirtless picture in which he was seen standing in a swimming pool. With an intense expression on his face, Shahid looked the hottest of all.

Sharing the picture, Shahid penned down a new year note for his fans and wrote, “Keep it real and make it count. Happy new year everyone. Be worthy and thankful. Have an amazing year."

Needless to say, the hottest of all pictures has left fans completely impressed. The comment section of Shahid’s post is flooded with fire and heart emojis. “Saal ki shuruaat Shahid ki shirtless photo ke saath ," one of the fans wrote. “Hello Handsome," another comment read. Another social media user called him ‘handsome hunk’. “We looking forward to some good movies from you this year again! Happy New year sir! (red heart emoji)," one of the users wrote.

Earlier on Sturday, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput also dropped a picture in which the couple was seen posing along the seaside. “Waiting for you 2023," she wrote. In another picture that Mira shared, she was seen resting on a chair in a purple swimsuit. Shahid and Mira are currently vacationing at an undisclosed location.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in July 2015 and welcomed their daughter Misha Kapoor in 2016. The couple then attained parenthood for the second time in 2018 when they were blessed with a baby boy.

Recently, Shahid appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 when he opened up about his 13 years of age gap with Mira and said, “It’s the best thing that happened in my life. And I feel she brings so much into my world and she balances me out and she makes me feel very normal and we have beautiful children. And I am very thankful for that."

