Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor Add Mercedes Maybach to Their Swanky Car Collection

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor on February 28 added another swanky four-wheeler to their collection, and this one is pretty expensive. The couple was papped in Mumbai as they stepped out to take the test drive of their brand-new car Maybach. As always, Shahid and Mira looked stunning in their casual and gym athleisure. A celebrity photographer shared a clip of the duo on Instagram and in no time, the pictures and videos went viral on social media. The latest addition to Shahid and Mira’s car collection is - the Mercedes Maybach S580. Notably, the sleek black Mercedes model comes with a whopping price tag of around Rs 3 crore.

The car is indeed worth adding to the collection, but netizens have expressed their discontent. An Instagram user opined that the “government should put rules on how many cars rich people can keep. This is not right for the environment and in general." Another stated that the gap between rich and poor is simply widening. However, the majority of their fans hailed the actor for the investment.

The particular Mercedes model is very popular among film stars, as previously Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor had bought it. Arjun bought a Mercedes Maybach GLS 4matic SUV in September last year. The price of the car is Rs 2.43 crore, and he added the swanky four-wheeler to his car collection which includes Land Rover Defender and Maserati Levante. In 2021, after the tremendous success of Mimi, Kriti had also bought the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 which cost around Rs 2.43 crore. Just like Kriti, Ranveer also added the Mercedes Maybach GLS last year. There is no doubt that Ranveer is a movie buff, and he already has a Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin sports car, and a couple of Mercedes cars in his collection.

