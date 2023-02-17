Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Make Heads Turn at Premiere of Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's Shehzada

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput attended the screening of Shehzada recently and their videos have gone viral on social media. The Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon film’s premiere took place on Thursday night and was attended by many prominent Bollywood celebs. The duo, who often steal the limelight with their keen sartorial picks, this time opted for casual and comfy looks. Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in a peppy white shirt matched with denim and boots. Meanwhile, Mira Rajput impressed the fashion police by showcasing her best neutral pick.

She chose a black body-hugging top and layered it with high-waisted beige pants and a matching elongated jacket. Minimal makeup and sleek hair left open completed her entire look. Doting husband Shahid kept Mira close as they posed for paps before entering the screening venue. Take a look at it here:

Advertisement

However, the couple got mobbed as they left from the venue. A video is now doing the rounds on social media showing Shahid doubling up as a protective husband when he noticed the crowd growing closer to him and Mira.

Besides Shahid and Mira, even actor Sunny Singh attended the Shehzada screening in a funky black hoodie and loose denim trousers matched.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the female lead of the film Kriti Sanon looked stunning in a peppy co-ord set. Flaunting her midriff in a crop top and matching high-waisted pants, Sanon made a heart-hand sign while posing for the cameras. Statement heels and a high pony hairdo rounded off her look for the day. Kartik Aaryan, the male lead, kept it cool and casual in a sweater shirt and jeans while posing alongside his parents.

Advertisement

As a part of the promotion, Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada trailer was also screened at the Burj Khalifa. Multiple videos of the actor greeting fans during the event have created quite a buzz on social media. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the actioner is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu flick Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Apart from Kriti and Kartik, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, and Ronit Roy essay key roles in the upcoming film. The movie released in theatres today.

Read all the Latest Movies News here