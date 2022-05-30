Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Share Adorable Family Pictures to Wish Pankaj Kapur On Birthday

Veteran actor-filmmaker Pankaj Kapur celebrated his birthday recently and to make his day special, his actor-son Shahid Kapoor and daughter-in-law Mira Rajput shared adorable family portraits with him. Both Shahid and Mira shared throwback photos from the former’s half-sister Sanah Kapur’s wedding. In the photo shared by Shahid, he and his dad can be seen twinning in black kurta and white pants and a yellow turban.

Sharing it, he wrote, “Happy birthday dad. 🎂💗."

Advertisement

Mira also shared a photo from the wedding where she can be seen posing with Pankaj and Sanah. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Dad."

Sanah is Pankaj Kapur’s daughter with Supriya Pathak. Before marrying her, he was married to Shahid’s mom, Neelima Azeem.

Pankaj Kapur has been part of many movies which were also nominated for the National Film Awards. He is known for his popular detective show Karamchand. Many millennials still know Pankaj Kapur for his Karamchand jasoos character. Apart from this, his other popular TV shows include Zabaan Sambhake, Phatichar, Office Office and Mohandas B.A.L.L.B. Pankaj Kapur was last seen on screen with his son Shahid in the film Jersey. Pankaj played Shahid’s character’s cricket coach in the film.

Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, is all set to make his web debut after delivering a hit with Jersey. It was the Hindi remake of Nani’s hit Telugu film of the same name. For his OTT debut, he has collaborated with The Family Man fame Raj and DK. Titled Farzi, the series will see Shahid as a small-time artist working out of his grandfather’s printing press who has designed the ultimate con job - a crime uniquely suited to him - and gets pulled into the murky, high stakes world of all that it demands.

It also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar and Kubbra Sait.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.