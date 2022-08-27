Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Throw Fun-Filled Birthday Party for Daughter Misha as She Turns 6

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s darling daughter Misha turned six on Friday. To mark the joyous occasion, the power couple of Bollywood arranged a star-studded birthday party that was graced by several star kids including Riteish Deshmukh kids Riaan and Rahyl, Angad Bedi’s son Guriq, Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya, Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi. Joining the fun gala, Jab We Met actor’s father Pankaj Kapur and mother Neelima Azeem also came with their respective families.

In several pictures that are being shared across social media, the gleeful celeb family can be seen posing for the shutterbugs. While Shahid wore a black printed T-shirt and light blue shredded jeans, Mira perfectly complemented her husband by sporting an all-black ensemble. Meanwhile, birthday girl Misha donned a cute pink outfit as she mingled among her friends followed by Pankaj Kapoor who chose a light yellow shirt for the occasion. Neelima, on the other hand, flaunted her turquoise-coloured Sharara. Even her son, Shahid’s half-brother Ishaan Khatter looked dashing in a casual avatar of pink t-shirt and dark blue jeans.

The magical birthday venue which looked spiffy with confetti, and purple, yellow and pink balloons also followed the ‘My Little Pony’ theme for the day.

Earlier in the day, Mira shared a photo of her daughter and penned a sweet note for her. She wrote, “My baby girl, you are the sunshine of our lives! Happy 6 my darling, shine bright! You’re a little gem with a heart so pure, I’m lucky to be your Mama 🌸❤️I love you!"

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in July 2015. The wedding being an intimate affair was only attended by close family members and friends. As a part of their celebration, the duo had hosted two ceremonies which consisted of pheras and an Anand Karaj organised at Mira’s home in Delhi followed by two receptions, one in Delhi and another one in Mumbai for Shahid’s friends and colleagues from the film industry.

