Shahid Kapoor on Jersey Box Office Failure: 'It's Taught Me Anything Can Happen in Life'

Shahid Kapoor has opened up about the failure of Jersey at the box office. The film, which also starred Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 80 crore. However, despite positive reviews, it could not even reach Rs 20 crore in its collection.

Jersey, a cricket drama, was released theatrically on April 22 this year after multiple delays due to Covid-19. The film is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the film was produced by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, and Aman Gill.

“Jersey is close to my heart. Jersey has received a lot of love. But… it’s been two years since Covid-19 and we need to understand how the audience feels. It’s time for all of us to learn. Jersey will always be close to my heart, it has taught me that anything can happen in life," Shahid was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

Advertisement

When asked if he was disappointed with his performance of Jersey, Shahid said, “Not at all". Though the actor earned acclaim for his incredible performance as a former cricketer trying to reclaim his past glory for his son, the film had an underwhelming run at the ticket windows. The film opened at Rs 4 crore and collected just around Rs 1.5-1.7 crore on the fourth day of its release, taking its total four-day gross collection to just over Rs 15.5 crore.

Previously, Mrunal Thakur also spoke about the film’s collections at the box office. “It is disappointing," she told ETimes. “Apart from performances, there are a number of other factors that make a film work like positioning, marketing, etc. We spared no efforts. Maybe it’s a phase. Maybe there’re so many external reasons. I have no clue what is happening. But obviously, you feel a little bummed, and a little low, that maybe it could’ve done better because it’s a good film. Honestly, I was a little low. We will work harder for the next film."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.