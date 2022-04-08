Shahid Kapoor on Jersey Clashing With KGF Chapter 2: Even Lagaan and Gadar Released the Same Day

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his next movie Jersey. The film, that also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead, will hit theatres on April 14. This means that Shahid’s Jersey will clash with Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 at the box office. Not just this, but Vijay’s Beast will also be releasing a day before, posing a box office threat to Shahid’s Jersey.

Days ahead of the film’s release, Shahid Kapoor talked about the mega box office clash and mentioned that there is nothing new in big movies releasing on the same day. Shahid mentioned that it is a business call that the makers take. He went on to say that the movies release on long weekends or holidays because that’s when more people visit theatres.

“From the last many years, several big movies clashed at the box office starting with Lagaan and Gadar which were released on the same day. This is a business call because there are several screens in a theatre. People visit theatres when it’s a holiday or a long weekend because they have time. Every big film wants to release during a holiday. Usually, two to three movies get released on any big holiday. There is no issue with that. Eventually, it is about which is a good film. It also depends upon the audience a movie caters to," Shahid Kapoor said during a press conference in Delhi.

The actor also mentioned that Jersey is very different from KGF Chapter 2 or Beast. “This is a family movie. It is a North Indian film and has a very relatable story. The other films (KGF Chapter 2 and Beast) have a different genre, they are different movies," Shahid added.

Shahid also talked about the movie Jersey and explained that it is a very relatable story. “I am a cricketer in the film and therefore I had to practice a lot. There are two portions for me and Mrunal, one is a young college portion and the other one is a little older. Most of the story is about the married couple," he shared.

Talking about his character, the actor concluded by saying, “It was very challenging. This character is one of those in which you have to feel from within."

