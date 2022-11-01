Shahid Kapoor Only Has 'Jhappis and Pappis' for Step-Brother Ishaan Khatter as He Celebrates Birthday

Phone Bhoot actor Ishaan Khatter celebrates his 27th birthday on Tuesday, November 1. Admirers of the youngster have flooded social media with warm birthday wishes for the star. Amidst this, his step-brother Shahid Khan took to Instagram to share a special reel video dedicated to his younger brother. From vacations to impromptu dance sessions during intimate family gatherings, the special video tribute covers it all. The series of happy moments shown in the video were played against the backdrop of Ritviz’s hit song Sun Toh.

In one frame of the clip, a young Shahid can be seen holding baby Ishaan. Be it bike rides or being crazy together, the special video has given major sibling goals to fans. While sharing the adorable video, Shahid Kapoor wrote, “Happy Birthday Ishaan Khatter. Only jhappis and pappis for you (Only hugs and kisses for you)."

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

This comes just hours after Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput shared a cute photo with Ishaan Khatter. The quirky banter shared between Rajput and Khatter often manages to leave fans impressed. Now, once again giving a hilarious glimpse of it, Rajput can be seen pushing away Khatter who appears to be photo-bombing the romantic picture with her husband.

The hilarious moment was also accompanied by a funny caption, “We have 2 kids that sleep in their own beds but one who refuses to get out of ours. Happy Birthday, Ishaan Khatter, you know we love you tons." Check out the photo here:

Advertisement

On the professional front, Ishaan Khatter is gearing up for the release of his upcoming horror comedy, Phone Bhoot, opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif. He also has Pippa lined up.

Read all the Latest Movies News here