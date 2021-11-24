Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Kapoor To Share Screen Space in Jersey. Here's What Director Said

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Kabir Singh in 2019, is all set to return to the big screen with Jersey. And besides his return, the film is special for another reason. He will be seen with his father Pankaj Kapoor in the film. This will be the third time when the father-son duo will share the screen space.

Before Jersey, they were seen together in Mausam in 2011 and Shaandaar in 2015. During the trailer launch of the film, Jersey Shahid recalled the first day of shooting for the film with his father. Shahid revealed that the director of the film and national award winner Gowtam Tinnanuri asked him if he could match Pankaj Kapoor’s performance.

Fans, too, are excited to see the Shahid-Pankaj duo on screen. During the trailer launch, Shahid said that there was a scene where the two are having tea together. It was their first day. Shahid had already shot for 15 days before this. The director then started shooting with Pankaj and his expressions changed suddenly. Gowtam then took Shahid in a corner and asked him if can match Pankaj Ji’s skills.

Advertisement

Shahid said that he did not get distracted by his words. Instead, he gave his best performance. Shahid added that it is a delight to be standing with an amazing actor like him. It is surprising to see what he does with his craft. After the success of the film Kabir Singh, fans are eagerly waiting for Shahid’s next.

Finally, after two years, their wait is over. Jersey’s trailer was released on November 23. In this film, Mrunal Thakur will be seen opposite Shahid. Pankaj is playing the role of a coach in it. This father son-duo will be a double treat for the fans.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.