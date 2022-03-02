Shahid Kapoor Joins Supriya Pathak With Wife Mira Rajput at Sister Sanah's Pre Wedding Ceremony; See Pics

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have made their first appearance at Sanah Kapur’s pre-wedding celebrations. Sanah, who is the daughter of Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak, is Shahid Kapoor’s half-sister. Sanah is all set to tie the knot with Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa’s son Mayank Pahwa on Wednesday. Pankaj and Manoj have worked together on a few projects, including Office Office. In pictures shared by Sanah’s first cousin Vivaan Shah, Shahid, Mira, Pankaj, Supriya and Sanah with Seema, Manoj and Mayank for a family picture.

The families had gathered Pankaj was seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama with a black jacket while Supriya was seen wearing a printed kurta pyjama. Shahid opted for a silver sherwani while Mira opted for a floral printed outfit. The bride-to-be was seen wearing a bright yellow and red ensemble while her groom opted for a dark green kurta and a pair of blue pants. Vivaan shared the picture along with the caption, “@sanahkapur15 @mayankpahwa_13 Photos from the Chooda ceremony."

Later, Shahid took to his Instagram handle to share a photo flaunting his OOTD. He wrote, “Where the party at !"

In another picture from the ceremony, sister Supriya and Ratna Pathak Shah were seen posing with their respective husbands Pankaj and Naseeruddin Shah along with family members. Vivaan’s brother Imaad Shah also made his way to the wedding and was seen posing with the soon-to-be wedded couple. On Tuesday night, Vivaan shared videos from the mehendi ceremony as well. The couple was welcomed with dhol-tasha and the families were seen dancing together.

Sharing one of the videos as a post, Vivaan wrote, “Congratulationssss @sanahkapur15 @mayankpahwa_13 love you’ll ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Baa would have been soooop proud Sanuuu." As per media reports, Sanah and Mayank have known each other for a long time and got engaged a while back. Sanah made her big-screen debut with Vikas Bahl’s Shaandaar in 2015, which also featured Pankaj Kapur, Shahid Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt in prominent roles.

