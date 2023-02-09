Shahid Kapoor Poses With Dad, Step-Mom at Farzi's Screening; Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Others Attend

Shahid Kapoor will be making his OTT debut with Raj and DK’s Farzi. The show also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar and Regina Cassandra among others. The series will be released on 10th February and on the 9th, the makers held a screening for the industry folks. Several prominent Bollywood celebrities were seen attending the screening including Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur, his step-mother Supriya Pathak, Shahid’s half-brother Ishaan Khatter, Rasika Duggal, Huma Qureshi, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Saba Azad, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza among others. For the uninitiated, Saba Azad sang the title track of Farzi.

Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput was also at the screening to support her hubby. For the evening, Shahid turned up in a dapper suit while Mira looked gorgeous in a jumpsuit. Take a look at the photos:

Farzi is an eight-episode criminal drama made by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, portrayed through the perspective of a brilliant underdog street artist seeking to defy a system that favours the wealthy. The series, which features Raj & DK’s signature humour, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 10 and will also star Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, and Bhuvan Arora in prominent roles.

Besdies Farzi, Shahid Kapoor is also working on an unnamed project alongside Kriti Sanon.

