Shahid Kapoor Proposes to Wife Mira in Quirky Post, This Comment Takes The Cake

Bollywood star couple Shahid and Mira Kapoor spread love everywhere they go. The pair are often seen flaunting their affection for one another, posting mushy pictures on social media. Fans have called the duo to be painting the perfect picture of what a happy couple looks like.

Recently, Shahid took fans on a laughter ride after he shared another picture on social media, asking Mira’s hand for marriage once again. The eccentric caption was a bonus.

Taking to Instagram, the Jersey actor captioned, “Mujhse shaadi karogi?" tagging Mira.

The snap revealed both Shahid and Mira decked up in traditional attire for a wedding. While Shahid was dressed in a classy beige kurta-pajama wedding attire, sporting a golden turban, Mira donned a dust pink golden embroidered saree with an intricately designed golden embroidered blouse.

Shahid made a style statement wearing a pair of pointed leather monk shoes. The actor’s wife looked no less gorgeous, accessorising her ethnic look with beaded forehead jewelry. The power couple sported smiles as they posed for a beautiful click.

Shahid’s quirky caption grabbed the eyeballs of fans who showered his Instagram comment section with heart and laughing emojis. While one Instagram user joked, “What if she said no?" another remarked, “Oh myyyyy…. !! Newly wed couple lag rahe ho."

Both Shahid and Mira Kapoor attended the wedding ceremony of notable fashion designers Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal. The newlyweds got hitched in a dreamy wedding on August 28 this year. The lavish wedding also witnessed the arrival of other notable celebrities from Bollywood.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015. They welcomed their first daughter Misha on August 26 the next year. The couple’s second child Zain was born on September 5, 2018. The family is often seen taking vacations and posting pictures of their escapades.

