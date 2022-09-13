Shahid Kapoor Recalls Being Heartbroken When Jersey Was Delayed in the Last Minute: 'We Waited Two Years'

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor opened up about the delay of Jersey’s release and the box office reception it had. The film, which was made during the pandemic, was delayed a couple of times, once just a week before its release, owing to the increasing number of Covid cases in India. The film was eventually released in April, a week after Yash’s mammoth film KGF 2.

Speaking about the constant delay, Shahid said in a recent interview that while it did break his heart to delay the film at the last minute, it was the right decision to do so. He added that the film was a family entertainer and it would not be fair to release the film under such concerning circumstances.

“We waited two years to release the film. As heartbreaking as it was, I don’t think it was prudent to release a film at a time when the mood of the people was about choosing health over entertainment. It was the right call. We thought we were two-three weeks ahead of the curve, but we weren’t. It just surged so quickly; Mumbai peaked on January 12. The numbers spiked. You don’t want to put out a family film at a time when people are not sure about stepping out. This is a film for the family," he told Bombay Times.

Drawing parallels with his earlier film Kabir Singh, Shahid added, “My last film, Kabir Singh, was technically an adult film, but the number of people who have liked it and watched it with their families is unbelievable. Somehow, it made it to the family space despite being edgy and aggressive."

The actor continued that Jersey was a family film that deserved to be experienced by families and friends in a cinema hall. He stated, “Jersey is a family film because it has those emotions that you have to experience with family and friends. Pure emotions are what we have experienced in the last two years from close quarters. It takes you back to the fundamentals of relationships and the basics of life."

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up to feature in Raj & DK’s upcoming web series Farzi. It would mark his OTT debut, and would also star South superstars like Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna.

