Shahid Kapoor Refuses To Talk About Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding, Here's Why

Shahid Kapoor has decided to refrain from commenting about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s rumoured wedding. Rumours are rife that Alia and Ranbir are getting married in the coming week in Mumbai. The couple has been dating for over five years now and it is said that their wedding is taking place at Ranbir’s Pali Hill home. While Alia and Ranbir are yet to address these rumours, Shahid was recently asked about the speculated wedding and the actor chose to not respond.

The actor has worked with Alia in two movies — Udta Punjab and Shaandaar. The actors often also send each other birthday wishes via social media, with Alia once calling him her ‘dearest friend.’ So, when IndiaToday.in asked him to share his message for Alia on her upcoming rumoured wedding, Shahid turned the opportunity down by saying, “I refrain to comment till there’s an official announcement. Till the time it’s media speculation, it’s a speculation."

Shahid is busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie Jersey. A remake of the National-award winning Telugu movie by the same title, Shahid plays the role of a cricketer who has lost track during the course of his cricketing career but is finding his way back to the game for the sake of his son. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead.

On the other hand, several sources have been sharing insights into Ranbir and Alia’s secret wedding with the media. An insider close to the Kapoor family told the Bombay Times that the groom has booked the banquet hall at his residential complex in Mumbai for a week for the wedding festivities. The banquet hall reportedly houses only 40 to 50 people at a time, but the grapevine claims Ranbir has ‘assured the building committee that he won’t have more than 15 people at a time on any given day.’ Ranbir has been asked to keep the noise levels low and keep the area clean.

