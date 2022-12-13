Shahid Kapoor Relaxes After 'A Long Day' of Shoot In ROFL Video, Mira Rajput's Comment Is Unmissable

When it comes to Bollywood heartthrobs, Shahid Kapoor is unquestionably at the top of our list. The Jersey actor has won many hearts with his enthralling acting abilities. But that’s not all. Shahid also captivates fans with his dashing appearance. An avid social media user, the actor often treats fans to pics and videos from his personal and professional life. On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram to a hilarious video of him that showed his post pack up feels. His wife Mira Rajput’s comment on the post is unmissable.

In the video, the Kabir Singh actor is seen relaxing on a recliner, with an eye pack. Later, we see the actor, shouting “It’s been a long day." The hilarious video of the actor is leaving everyone is splits. But, his wife Mira Rajput, is noticing something else in the video.

Mira pointed to the eye patch Shahid used while relaxing on recliner. She wrote,"That channa sek was mine!"

For those unaware, Mira Rajput earlier shared that she used black chickpeas (channa) sek to treat her migrane. Mira Kapoor shared that she isn’t sure if it’s the gentle pressure on the eyes, or the warmth or some funny kind of placebo effect she has fallen prey to but this hack works for her everytime.

Shahid Kapoor captioned the video as, “Post pack up feels #justrelax."

Check out the video here:

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor and Mira shared a fun video with latter’s devar Ishaan Khatter. The trio share a wholesome bond that cannot be compared with the camaraderie of any other celebrities. When the three of them are together, it’s bound to be a fun time filled with laughter, memorable banter, and priceless moments and that is evident from their frequent social media posts. Following that trajectory, the trio recreated an iconic scene from Dil Chahta Hai.

On Sunday, the Kabir Singh actor took to his Instagram handle to share a hilarious video that featured Ishaan Khatter and Mora Rajput enacting some popular dialogues from Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna’s film.

In one of the segments, Mira even slaps Ishaan and the three of them instantly burst into laughter. The reel also had a montage of pictures at the end where Shahid, Mira, and Ishaan strike different poses to the tune of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’. The Jab We Met actor wrote in the caption, “Dil kya chahta hai?! (With a slap emoji)".

Meawnhile, on the professional front, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up to feature in Raj & DK’s upcoming web series Farzi. It would mark his OTT debut, and would also star South superstars like Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna. As for Ishaan Khatter, he was recently seen in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif. Now he is all set to feature in a war drama titled Pippa.

