Shahid Kapoor Says He 'Hated' His School in Bombay: 'I Was Bullied, My Teachers Were Also Not Nice'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who has been receiving rave reviews for his terrific performance in his latest film Jersey, recently spoke about his school life and his transition from New Delhi to Mumbai (then Bombay) when he was 10-years-old.

Shahid revealed that he was “bullied" in his school in Bombay and didn’t enjoy his school life. During the promotions of Jersey, Shahid said that he had a blast in school in New Delhi but he “hated" his time in Mumbai schools.

“I hated my school at Bombay, I was bullied and my teachers were also not very nice to me. Sorry but that is true. I loved my school in Delhi, I was there from Jr KG and I had a lot of friends. I don’t have pleasant memories of schooling in Bombay. My college in Bombay was a lot of fun, I was in Mithibai, but schooling was not so nice," Shahid told HT Brunch.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, after multiple delays, Shahid Kapoor-led Jersey hit the theaters on April 22. The film is off to a slow start at the box office because Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 is still a popular choice among moviegoers across the country.

As per a Box Office India report, Jersey collected Rs 3.75 crore on its opening day. The film faced stiff competition from KGF 2 which earned Rs 11.56 crore in the Hindi belt.

Jersey revolves around Arjun, a person who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties to fulfill his son’s desire. However, this ends up creating troubles in his married life. Apart from Shahid, Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur and Shahid’s father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.