Shahid Kapoor Shares New Poster of Jersey, Trailer to Release on Tuesday

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, on Monday, unveiled a new poster of his upcoming film Jersey, the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. The film will be released theatrically on December 31, 2021. Jersey, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri who also helmed the original, was earlier scheduled to release on Diwali. The poster sees Shahid dressed as a cricketer on the match grounds, proudly holding his cricket bat. The makers will release the trailer of the film tomorrow, 23rd November.

Also Read: Balaji Telefilms, Pen Marudhar Acquire India Theatrical Rights for Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey

Advertisement

Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, “ITS TIME ! We have waited to share this emotion with you for 2 years. This story is special. This team is special. This character is special. And the fact that we get to share it on the big screen with you all is special. I don’t have words to express my gratitude. I hope you all feel what I felt when I played him. Here we go 💥 @mrunalthakur @gowtamnaidu #AlluAravind @amanthegill @alluents @dilrajuprodctns @sitharaentertainments @bratfilmsofficial @jerseythefilm"

Jersey is presented by Allu Aravind, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Gill, Dil Raju and S.Naga Vamsi. It is the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ronit Kamra, Pankaj Kapur, Shishir Sharma and Sharad Kelkar.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the film Kabir Singh, a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy. He will also be making his web debut with a yet-untitled series directed by director duo Raj and DK. Apart from these, he has also started shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s next. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the 2011 French action-thriller Nuit Blanche or Sleepless Night (translated in English) and will be released on Netflix.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.