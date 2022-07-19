Shahid Kapoor Signs His Next Film With Dinesh Vijan and It Will Be a 'Big Love Story': Reports

Shahid Kapoor is reportedly eying another big Bollywood project. If a recent report by Pinkvilla is to be believed, the actor has signed his next film and this time he is teaming up with Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Production this time.

This will be Shahid’s first film with Vijan and he is likely to begin shooting for the same by the year-end. A source cited by the entertainment portal claimed that Shahid not only ‘loved the project’ but has also signed it. “Shahid Kapoor has been discussing a probable collaboration with Dinesh Vijan for a while now and the things have finally fallen in place. The actor has loved a subject and already signed the dotted lines. It’s slated to go on floors in the last quarter of 2022," the source claimed.

Advertisement

Furthermore, it has also been reported that the title of the movie has not been decided yet. “It’s Maddock’s biggest love story to date. The yet untitled film will be shot in India and abroad. The makers are looking to shoot in Mumbai, Delhi and multiple European countries. The pre-production work has already begun, with multiple teams going on a recce," the source added.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Jersey along with Mrunal Thakur. It was a sports drama that was the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. Released in April this year, Jersey gained mixed reviews from the audience but failed at the box office. It could not even collect Rs 20 crore around the country. Later, BollywoodLife.com reported that Shahid Kapoor was approached for a project by a director, for which the actor quoted a fee of Rs 35 crore. This was Rs 5 crore more than what he was reportedly paid for Jersey.

Meanwhile, Shahid will also be seen next in Bloody Daddy with Ali Abbas Zafar and Farzi with Raj.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.