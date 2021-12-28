Shahid Kapoor Starrer Jersey Won't Release on December 31, New Date to be Announced Later

Amid growing concerns over the spread of Omicron cases, the release date of Shahid Kapoor’s film Jersey has been postponed. The sports drama, a remake of the Nani starrer Telugu drama by the same name, was set for a December 31 release. The makers have decided to postponed the release as of now and a new date will be announced later. Reports say this decision has been taken owing to the rising Omicron scare in the country.

The makers issued a statement that read, “In view of the current circumstances and new Covid guidelines we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey!!"

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh broke the news of Jersey’s postponement. “#Xclusiv… #BreakingNews… #Jersey POSTPONED… WON’T RELEASE ON 31 DEC… New date will be announced shortly… Industry talk that #Jersey will be Direct-to-OTT release is FALSE," he tweeted.

While theatres in Delhi were asked to shut shop on Tuesday, Maharashtra is also running only on 50 per cent occupancy. Delhi government has ordered to shut down the cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases. This comes after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that a yellow alert would be implemented in the national capital.

“COVID19 restrictions under Yellow alert of Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi: Night curfew 10 pm-5 am, Delhi Metro, restaurants, bars to operate at 50 per cent capacity; Cinema halls, spas, gyms, multiplexes, banquet halls, auditoriums, and sports complexes to be closed with immediate effect," read the order.

