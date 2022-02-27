Shahid Kapoor Teases Kiara Advani for Being Super Busy as Kabir Singh Actress Asks for Another Script

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s pairing in Kabir Singh is one of the most popular Bollywood jodis of recent times. The pair struck gold with their silent but sizzling chemistry in the remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. Fans have been waiting for them to reunite on screen. While Kiara has been busy with multiple films, like Shershaah and Laxmii since then, Shahid has been gearing up for the release of his next Telugu remake, Jersey.

Their might not be any plans in place for Shahid and Kiara to come together, but the actors sure want to collaborate again. During a recent social media banter, Kiara suggested they find a script to work together on again. Kiara took to her Instagram handle and penned a birthday note for Shahid, who turned 41 on Friday. In the note, Kiara shared a still from Kabir Singh and wrote, “Happy happy birthday SK. Chalo let`s find a good script for us soon." Replying to Kiara and referring to her character from Kabir Singh, Shahid wrote, “Preetiii where are your dates!!!"

Advertisement

The exchange between the two stars makes it obvious that they are ready to reunite for the silver screen if they find a good script. After all, Kabir Singh was a massive success that brought Shahid and Kiara nationwide acclaim, and any future project of them together will benefit from the hype. In the film, Shahid plays the role of Kabir, a short-tempered surgeon who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after not being able to marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara).

Apart from Jersey, Shahid has several other projects in the pipeline including his upcoming digital debut, a quirky thriller drama directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, along with an untitled action film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. On the other hand, Kiara will be seen in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in lead roles and is slated to release on June 24, 2022.She also has acclaimed director Shankar’s RC15 in the pipeline. The film will also star South superstar Ram Charan in the lead.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.