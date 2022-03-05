Shahid Kapoor Twins With Zain for Sanah Kapur's Wedding, Fans Impressed With the Cute Father-Son Duo

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is the best example of a perfect family man. The actor successfully manages his professional career without missing out on his family. Needless to say, Shahid is a loving husband and caring father, who makes sure to spend quality time with them. And the actor often treats his fans to glimpses of his family members on social media. On Saturday, the Kabir Singh actor dropped an adorable photo on Instagram of him hugging his son tightly.

Shahid posted the sweet picture along with a heartfelt caption, where he went on to express his love for Zain. While looking at the picture, it appears that it was clicked at Shahid’s sister Sanah Kapur’s wedding that took place very recently in Mahabaleshwar. The actor is looking dapper in black sherwani on white pyjama. He completed his look with a black Nehru jacket atop his kurta and paired all of this with black boots. Shahid rocked the look with neat hair, moustache, and beard, making him look handsome as ever.

In the picture, the actor can be seen kneeling on the ground as he held Zain in his arms tightly. It seems that Zain is twinning with his father as he too can be seen wearing a black kurta over a white pyjama. Both father and son are a delight for the fans as they looked charming together. While sharing the photo, Shahid wrote, “You have my heart and you know it.”

Netizens were not late to spot the picture and shower their love in the comment section, but the beautiful picture grasped more than just the attention of netizens. As actor and Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khatter commented, “My ghaplu”. Actress and playback singer Raashii Khanna wrote, “Awwww”.

Talking about Shahid’s work, fans are desperately awaiting the release of his upcoming film Jersey, which has seen continuous delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The movie, also featuring Mrunal Thakur, is now scheduled for theatrical release on April 14.

