Shahid Kapoor’s Digital Debut Farzi to Release in February 2023: Reports

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut project since it was announced. Shahid Kapoor will mark his return to the screen with a bang as he will collaborate with the creator of The Family Man, Raj and DK, on their upcoming release Farzi. While plot details are still being kept under wraps, Shahid Kapoor will appear alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, and Kay Kay Menon. The upcoming series, which is touted as a crime thriller, will reportedly release early next year.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, “Shahid Kapoor’s digital debut will happen in February 2023. The release plan is being chalked out at the moment, but Farzi is all set to be out for audience viewing before the closure of the first quarter of 2023." It was also revealed that the trailer and other marketing materials will begin to circulate about a month before the film's premiere.

Advertisement

Shahid appears rugged in Farzi's first look poster. In the picture, he is seen sitting on a chair, painting something. One can also notice some of his paintings in the background. The description of the photo reads, “An artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on the mission to rid the country of his menaces in a fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller.”

Shahid had previously expressed his excitement for his digital debut at the launch of Farzi. The actor spoke about how it is so difficult in movies and always wanted to do something like that. He earlier said, “It's so different from what we do in movies. I am nervous but excited. I always wanted to do something challenging and different. This story and character to me match every film that I have done. I can't wait for the audience to see it.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shahid has been cast in Anees Bazmee's next film, which is expected to begin filming in February or March.

Read all the Latest Movies News here