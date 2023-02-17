Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Farzi was released recently on Amazon Prime Video. While the show has been getting a positive response from the audience, its sequel has also been confirmed now. If a report by Pinkvilla is to be belived, directors Raj and DK are likely to begin shooting for Farzi 2 after they finish Citadel and The Family Man 3. However, they will start working on the script soon.

Farzi 2 Shoot To Begin After Citadel and The Family Man 3

“Raj and DK have an idea on how they want the story of season 2 to progress, and will start writing the script soon. They are excited about season 2, and plan to mount it on a larger scale. It will take the story forward from where they have left in season one. For now, Raj and DK are focussing on Citadel, which will be followed by Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man 3, and then they will start with the shoot of Farzi 2," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Shahid Kapoor As Sunny In Farzi

Farzi is an action-packed crime thriller starring Shahid Kapoor as Sunny, a con man who wants to become wealthy by creating fake money. But the tables turn when a ferocious task force officer joins the action and decides to pursue the cunning underdog. Farzi also marks the first collaboration between Raj-DK and Shahid Kapoor. Besides Shahid and Vijay Sethupati, it also stars Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in key roles.

News18 Showsha’s Review of Farzi

News18 Showsha’s review of Farzi reads, “The series is well-researched and executed in a detailed manner. The first half of the series is heavily focused on getting the concept of counterfeiting right that it begins to feel like a tutorial for those who are unaware of the subject. The scenes involving the printing press and Shahid celebrating with bundles of cash inevitably brought back memories of Money Heist."

