Shahid Kapoor's First Day of Shoot With Ali Abbas Zafar is Filled With Blood, Crime and Lots of Action

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, on Friday morning, kicked off the shooting for his new film with director Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the 2011 French action-thriller Nuit Blanche or Sleepless Night (translated in English) and will be released on Netflix. The director took to social media to share the update and shared a photo with his actor. In the picture, the duo can be seen twinning in black as they look at each other and exchange laughs.

He captioned his post as, “Let’s get this started @shahidkapoor are you ready for a crazy , quirky , mad ride of guns & gangs 🎥"

Shahid shared the same photo on his Instagram Story section and wrote, “Day 1 Blood…Crime…And Lots of action. Here we go…. @aliabbaszafar Better get your game face on."

The film will be altered a bit from the original French film, keeping the Indian background in place. It will primarily trace one day in the character’s life. In the film, Shahid will be playing the cop who tries to save his daughter who gets kidnapped following his tryst with a drug lord.

Meanwhile, reports were doing the rounds that Bhumi Pednekar was approached to play the role of Shahid’s wife in the film, which she rejected. “Bhumi feels there is meat lacking in her part and that’s why she decided to say no to it. After her rejection, the makers are now on the hunt for another heroine to play the lead opposite Shahid," a source told entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama.

Apart from this film, Shahid will also be seen in the sports drama Jersey.

