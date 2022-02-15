Shahid Kapoor's Jersey Fills Laal Singh Chaddha's April Slot, To Clash With KGF 2 At Box Office

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey has got a new release date. The cricket-themed movie, which is a remake of a Telugu film with the same title, was slated to release in December last year. However, due to the sudden rise in cases, the makers decided to delay the release. Now, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and confirmed that Jersey is releasing in April 2022.

“‘JERSEY’ NEW RELEASE DATE LOCKED: 14 APRIL… #Jersey - starring #ShahidKapoor and #MrunalThakur - to release in cinemas on 14 April 2022… Directed by #GowtamTinnanuri," he tweeted. Jersey’s new release date coincides with Kannada actor Yash’s highly anticipated film KGF 2.

KGF 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster film KGF. While Yash stars in the lead, the sequel also stars Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. The post-production work is in full swing and fans are gearing for April 14. It is to see if Jersey and KGF 2’s clash would affect either party or if both emerge as box office champions that weekend.

The April 14 weekend was originally booked by Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha. However, the makers issued a statement earlier in the day to confirm that they are delaying the film’s release. “This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11th Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide," the statement read.

“We would like to thank Mr Bhushan Kumar, T-Series, Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts. We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release of their much-awaited Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11th Aug 2022," they added.

