Shahid Kapoor’s Sister Sanah to Get Married Tomorrow? Here is Everything You Need to Know

It is wedding season in the entertainment industry. After Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, the next couple to tie the knot are none other than Shahid Kapoor’s half-sister Sanah and Mayank. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the two are tying the knot tomorrow in Mahabaleshwar. Sanah is Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur’s daughter whereas Mayank is Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa’s son. According to a source quoted by the publication, “The wedding is happening in Mahabaleshwar and the family has already reached the venue. While the Mehendi and sangeet functions are happening today, the wedding is scheduled for tomorrow. It’s an intimate ceremony, which they have been planning for a while."

The report also states that the couple got engaged a while back. Sanah made her big-screen debut with the film Shaandaar which had Shahid and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film also featured their father Pankaj Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor on February 28 added another swanky four-wheeler to their collection. The couple was papped in Mumbai as they stepped out to take the test drive of their brand-new car Maybach. As always, Shahid and Mira looked stunning in their casual and gym athleisure. A celebrity photographer shared a clip of the duo on Instagram and in no time, the pictures and videos went viral on social media. The latest addition to Shahid and Mira’s car collection is - the Mercedes Maybach S580. Notably, the sleek black Mercedes model comes with a whopping price tag of around Rs 3 crore.

The actor also has a couple of films lineup. His most anticipated film Jersey will be releasing soon. Apart from that, he will be making his digital debut with a thriller directed by Raj and Dk. He will also be seen in an action film by Ali Abbas Zafar.

