Shahid Kapoor's Unseen Family Pics From Sister Sanah's Wedding Stuns Internet; See Here

A bunch of rare and unseen pictures of Shahid Kapoor’s family from his sister Sanah’s wedding earlier in March have emerged on social media. And, fans cannot stop gushing about how beautiful the family looks together.

The pictures showed Shahid dressed in a black sherwani which he paired with ivory-coloured trousers. On the other hand, his better half Mira Rajput Kapoor was seen in an absolutely beautiful white saree.

The couple has two very young kids and while their older child, daughter Misha wore the cutest little white lehenga, their younger child, son Zain made an attempt to twin outfits with his father.

In one of the pictures, they were joined by Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapoor in the middle and fans have spotted an uncanny similarity between Zain and his grandfather.

An instagram user commented, “Zain looks exactly like his grandpa! Cutey."

Shahid and Mira are sheer couple goals and very recently they celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. These pictures were put up in honour of the special occasion.

The couple had tied the knot on July 7, 2015 in New Delhi amidst selected friends and family members. The two are extremely open about sharing snippets from their personal life. They do not shy away from demonstrating the occasional PDA on social media.

Shahid and Mira were recently touring around Europe with their children and both the parents have shared enough pictures from their vacation to keep the fans satisfied.

Shahid made his last screen appearance with Gowtam Tinnauri’s Hindi remake of the Telegu blockbuster of the same name, ‘Jersey’. He will next be seen in director duo Raj and DK’s film titled ‘Farzi.’

