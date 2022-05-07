Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Had Tough Time Enjoying 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' Because...

Mira Rajput’s social media is a treat for her fans. Shahid Kapoor’s wife often shares a glimpse of her life through her social media platform and we can’t stop gushing over it. Recently, the mommy Mira struggled to enjoy her Friday movie night as her son Zain needed all her attention.

Mira remains unfiltered with her fans and that is one thing they love about the actor’s wife. Last night, Mira planned to watch ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ to kick start her weekend but as they say kids do not let you take away your eyes from them. Sharing an adorable post on her Instagram story, Mira wrote referring to her son, “Can you sit with me all night while I sleep" followed by a baby emoticon. The cute post is relatable for all the mommies.

After putting Zain to sleep, Mira continued her me time and resumed watching the film, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ featuring Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol. She shared another story updating her fans about the same. Sharing a photo of a television screen displaying a scene from the film, Mira wrote, “Baby boy is finally asleep. Back to movie night."

Not just this, Mira also said what millennials think while watching the iconic film, where to find those Farhan Akhtar’s pants? Mira, in another story, snapped Farhan in his classy bell bottom denim. She captioned the photo, “Farhan Akhtar’s jeans from ZNMD." She used the hashtag “Need these pants" to express her desire.

For the unversed, Mira and Shahid got married in 2015. They are parents to two kids, Misha and Zain. Recently, Mira left her family in Mumbai to take an all-girls trip to Dubai with her college friends. Mira gave a glimpse of the dreamy vacation through her Instagram posts and we are surely putting it on our bucket list.

