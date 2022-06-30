Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Looks Gorgeous In Yellow Jumpsuit; Fans Call Her ‘Sunflower’

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is an avid social media user and she often treats fans to gorgeous glimpses in her stylish attires. The star wife is one of the many stunners in Bollywood who never cease to leave us impress with their sartorial choices. Mira Rajput has become a style icon for many. On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram and posted a stunning picture of herself in a neon yellow jumpsuit and we are all for it.

In the pics, the diva can be seen flaunting her toned back in a backless yellow jumpsuit. Keeping her unkempt hair open, Mira can be seen flaunting her radiant skin. Amid the breathtakingly beautiful location, the stunner is seen enjoying a see view from the balcony of her stay.

She captioned her post as, “And it was all yellow.."

Check her post here:

Soon after the picture was posted, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments. While one fan wrote, “beautiful sunflower," another added, “gorgeous." A third comment reads, “Ohh pretty!!."

Well, this isn’t the first time Mira has treated us to beautiful glimpses of her vacation. Mira has been having a gala time on her family vacation with Shahid and their kids - Misha and Zain. The stunner has made sure to keep her Insta fam hooked by sharing glimpses from her getaway regularly. The couple has been blessing our feeds with stunning pictures from their vacation. However, in their recent post, they revealed their difficulties in finding ‘vegetarian food in Sicily’.

For ages, Shahid has been vegetarian and his love for food has only grown over time. The actor follows a strict diet and the same goes for his wife. Time and again, Shahid has spoken about how vegetarianism and veganism are good. Mira Kapoor had expressed her distress on her social media handle about the lack of vegetarian and veganism options.

Mira Kapoor also revealed that the resort they were staying at had limited food options and dirty sheets. She wrote, “Beautiful Sicily. Skip @verduraresortsicily if you’re an Indian or a vegetarian. Limited food options, without an attempt to make a vegetarian feel comforted. Poor linen and dirty sheets… Not one to complain but..let’s keep the list tight… Heading to Palermo! Ciao."

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Jersey, will reportedly be making a big announcement about his project after he returns to Mumbai from his family trip.

The actor will now be seen in a Netflix web series directed by Raj and DK. It is said to be titled Farzi. He also has a film tentatively titled Bloody Daddy in the making.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.