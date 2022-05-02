Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Recreates 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' Iconic Scene; Ishaan Khatter Reacts

Mira Rajput, who is married to Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, seems to have ticked one thing off her bucket list. In her latest Instagram post, Mira shared a glimpse of her sky-diving experience in Dubai. Mira was dressed in proper aerobatic gear as she jumped off the plane along with her flying instructor. The 27-year-old star wife shared a series of pictures where she could be seen exhilarated with the famous palm islands of Dubai in the background.

The Instagram post did manage to capture the adrenaline rush experienced by Mira. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Mira wrote, “Zindagi na milegi dobara! Ticked this one off my bucket list! Yes." Mira’s brother-in-law and actor Ishaan Khatter also reacted to the pictures shared by the celebrity and wrote in the comments, “No way."

Mira has been sharing some fun Instagram Reels and posts from her girls’ trip to Dubai. In a previous Instagram Reel shared by her, Mira was spotted with her two friends from college. The three friends were seen enjoying the view from the swimming pool located at the top of a skyscraper. Sharing the Reel on the social media platform, Mira wrote in the caption, “Girls Trip. On top of the world with my girls."

Shahid and Mira married in Gurgaon in a private ceremony on July 7, 2015. They later hosted a reception in Mumbai for his colleagues from Bollywood, friends and family. They have two kids together- Zain Kapoor and Misha Kapoor.

