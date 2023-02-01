Almost a year after Shailesh Lodha left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it has now been reported that the actor has not been paid his dues so far. If a recent report by Hindustan Times is to be believed, Lodha’s ‘six-figure amount’ is yet to be paid by the makers of the popular sitcom. The report also claimed that while Lodha has been waiting patiently for the same, the show’s producer Asit Kumar Modi is not paying any heed.

“Shailesh’s payment from over a year has not been cleared by the makers of the show. It’s approximately a six-figure amount. He has been patiently waiting for the makers to clear his dues for almost a year. But producer Asit Kumarr Modi is paying no heed," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Talking about Shailesh Lodha’s reasons for quitting TMKOC, the source added that the actor felt ‘disrespected’ and had an ‘altercation with the showrunner’. “He felt disrespected and left the show without any notice. Shailesh has maintained a dignified silence since then," the source added.

The report also claims that besides Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta and Raj Anadkat (who left TMKOC last year too) have not been paid their dues as well. “This isn’t the first time when someone’s cheque has been delayed. Neha’s (actor Neha K Mehta, who played Anjali in the show) ₹30-40 lakh are yet to be cleared by the producer. Even Raj Anadkat (actor), who played Tappu, faced similar issues," the source claimed.

However, when Lodha was reacted out by the entertainment portal, he shared a sarcastic response and said, “Tell me something new."

Shailesh Lodha used to play the role of Taarak Mehta in the show. He was a part of the show ever since the beginning. However, he quit in April 2022. It was earlier reported that the actor was not very happy with his contract and felt that his dates were not properly used while shooting for the show. It was also said that Shailesh wanted to explore more opportunities. Lodha was replaced by Sachin Shroff in the show.

