Shailesh Lodha Not Quitting TMKOC? Producer Asit Modi Says, 'I Am Not Aware'

Just a couple of days back, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans were left shocked after the reports of Shailesh Lodha quitting the show made headlines. However, the show’s producer Asit Kumar Modi has now reacted to these reports saying he is not aware of any such development.

“All my actors have been working for more than 10 years now. I have not been informed or I am not aware that Shailesh wants to quit the show. If there is any development, I will surely speak about it. As of now, I am focussing on how we can make the show more entertaining for the viewers," Asit Kumar Modi told ETimes.

It was just yesterday that Shailesh Lodha took to social media and shared a cryptic post suggesting that all reports regarding him quitting TMKOC are mere ‘lies’. Even though Shailesh did not directly address the reports, he quoted a poet and talked about how several lies can overpower a truth.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, E-Times reported that Shailesh Lodha has planned to quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and has stopped shooting for the show. The entertainment portal also cited a source who claimed the actor is not very happy with his contract and feels that his dates are not properly used while shooting for the show. Several other reports also claimed that Shailesh is not able to explore other opportunities due to his tight schedule for TMKOC. Reportedly, the actor also turned down several offers in the recent past and now he doesn’t want to waste other opportunities that keep coming his way.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television sitcoms and has been running successfully for over 13 years now. Shailesh Lodha has been a part of the show ever since its beginning. Earlier, Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh, Nidhi Bhanushali and Bhavya Gandhi also left the show.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.