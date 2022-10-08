Shailesh Lodha's Cryptic Post About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Is Viral

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) fans were left shocked when Shailesh Lodha, who played Taarak Mehta quit the show. The makers replaced the character by introducing Sachin Shroff as the new Taarak Mehta of the sitcom. Meanwhile, the actor has created a stir on Instagram with a cryptic caption in his recent post hinting at not returning and also took a dig at the makers in the caption.

In the caption of the photo, he wrote, “Yai bhi sun lijiye… ‘Auro ke haq ka joda sab usnai, kisi ke maan se jodh kr nhi dekha, is baat se hi fitrat pta chl jati hai uski jisnai bhi use choda, modh kr nhi dekha’ (Listen to this too…. “He did not see the pair of rights of others connected to anyone’s mind, this shows his nature whoever left him, did not look back") (Sic)."

See the post here:

For those who are unaware, Shailesh Lodha stopped shooting for TMKOC in March of this year. He is currently seen on Waah Bhai Waah on Shemaroo TV.

Earlier in an interaction with Aaj Tak, the producer of the sitcom said that they have cast Sachin Shroff in the show and is replacing Shailesh. “With Shailesh, we had tried a lot to find a middle ground but he left the show. Now, because of this, viewers can’t be kept waiting. I had to bring someone on the show for them," he added. The producer also wished that even Sachin receives the same love from the audience as Shailesh did.

Sachin Shroff has starred in several successful shows including, Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Tumhari Paakhi, and Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai among others. He was last seen in MX Player’s Aashram Season 3.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows on the small screens.

