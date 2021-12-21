'Shaken, Teary-eyed': Suniel Shetty's Verdict on Ranveer Singh's 83

Just days before the theatrical release of the much-awaited 83, Sajid Nadiadwala hosted a special screening of the movie in Mumbai on Sunday night. It was attended by director Kabir Khan and Bollywood stars like Suniel Shetty, Diana Penty, Tushar Kapoor, Rumy Jaffery, and Rhea Chakraborty among others. The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, narrates the story of the Indian cricket team’s first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983. The team had defeated West Indies in the final at Lords.

Sunil Shetty expressed his happiness after watching the film and said he is impressed with the acting of Ranveer Singh and other actors. The actor said that he was “stunned", adding he was “still shaken and teary-eyed at the artistry and emotions"

Suniel went on to say that the cast of the movie had an “incredible transformation" and he “got gooseflesh like I was reliving 83."

In another tweet, he congratulated director Kabir Khan and producers of 83 for backing the project with “sheer belief."

83 is all set to hit theatre screens on December 24. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Recently, the trailer of 83 was screened at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. Ranveer watched it with 83 director Kabir Khan and his wife and actor Deepika Padukone.

Earlier, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took over the red carpet at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to promote their film 83, which was screened at the festival.

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, 83 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem and Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others.

