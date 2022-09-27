Shakira, Gerard Pique Show Up At Son's Baseball Game; Estranged Couple Sit Apart Following Their Split

Shakira admitted that she’s “still going through it" and added that it’s been a tough experience not only for her but for her children, too.

Divulging her thoughts on the constant media scrutiny and how it affected her kids, Shakira stated, “What’s also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids’ father and see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media. And all of this while my dad has been in the ICU and I’ve been fighting on different fronts. Like I said, this is probably the darkest hour of my life. But then I think about all those women around the world who are going through hardship, who are going through a situation as bad as mine or as difficult as mine or worse."

Shakira and Gerard met on the set of her music video for the FIFA anthem “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)." The two announced that they were together in 2011 in a Facebook post. On June 4, 2022, Shakira and Gerard announced that they were separating in a joint statement. They wrote, “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding." The Barcelona-based soccer player has been with Clara for the past few months. As per the reports of The Sun, Clara Chia Marti is a student who also works for him in his office, organizing events. They have been keeping quiet about their relationship but those around them all know what is happening.