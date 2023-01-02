Shakira Indirectly Confirms Gerard Pique Cheated on Her, Writes 'If Someone Betrayed Us...'

Shakira and her ex-BF, football star Gerard Pique made the headlines last year for their split after several reports suggested that the latter cheated on the singer. Now, the Waka Waka singer has penned a new year message on Instagram that seemed to be a cryptic note which refers to her split from her partner Gerard Pique.

She wrote, “Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon’s hands. Even if someone’s betrayed us, we must continue to trust others. When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth. Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy than indifference. The ones who leave are fewer than the many who stay by our side."

“Our tears are not in vain, they water the soil our future will spring from and make us more human, so that even while suffering heartache we can continue to love," concluded the songstress.

Take a look at her post here:

Soon after the post was shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to call her the ‘strong one’. One of the social media users commented, “You are one of the good ones Shak ❤️," another added, “Beautiful, Shaki ❤️." A third social media user commented, “The same thing happened to me @shakira, even worse, thank God, family and true friends and oneself, we move on again, and we become more empathetic with all the women who have suffered and had to fight alone, a hug to you and I understand your #mourning."

Last year, Shakira broke her silence on her split, in an interview with Elle. She said that she kept quiet on purpose ever since rumours started swirling in June, partially to protect her kids. Shakira admitted that she’s “still going through it" and added that it’s been a tough experience not only for her but for her children, too.

Divulging her thoughts on the constant media scrutiny and how it affected her kids, Shakira stated, “What’s also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids’ father and see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media. And all of this while my dad has been in the ICU and I’ve been fighting on different fronts. Like I said, this is probably the darkest hour of my life. But then I think about all those women around the world who are going through hardship, who are going through a situation as bad as mine or as difficult as mine or worse."

Shakira and Gerard met on the set of her music video for the FIFA anthem Waka Waka (This Time for Africa). The two announced that they were together in 2011 in a Facebook post. On June 4, 2022, Shakira and Gerard announced that they were separating in a joint statement. They wrote, “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding." The Barcelona-based soccer player has been with Clara for the past few months. As per the reports of The Sun, Clara Chia Marti is a student who also works for him in his office, organizing events. They have been keeping quiet about their relationship but those around them all know what is happening.

