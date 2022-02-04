Shakthi Vasudevan to Play Antagonist in Karthi’s Action Thriller Tiger

Shakthi Vasudevan, son of popular director P. Vasu, has been roped in to play a crucial role in debutant filmmaker Karthi’s next action thriller, Tiger. In the upcoming project, the actor will play the antagonist. Vikram Prabhu will play the male lead in the edge-of-seat thriller.

Tiger, written by M. Muthaiah, was launched on Wednesday after a small puja ceremony. The makers plan to wrap the shoot in 40 days. M Studios, in association with Open Screen Pictures, is bankrolling the project.

Shakthi began his career as a child artist in his father’s films before making his comeback in the lead role in 2007 with Thottal Poo Malarum. Since then, Shakthi has starred in several films.

He was last seen in Tamil mystery horror-comedy Shivalinga directed by P. Vasu. The film was released in 2017. The film did not do well at the box office. He had since distanced himself from the movies and attended the first season of Big Boss Tamil.

Tiger is said to be a Tamil adaptation of a Kannada film. Along with Divya, Ananthika will also be seen playing a pivotal female lead role. Rishi and Daniel Annie Pope will play other key roles.

The background score of the film will be provided by Sam CS. Speaking of the technical crew, Kathiravan will handle cinematography, Manimaran editing, Baba Bhaskar choreography. The film will have stunts by Ganesh Master.

