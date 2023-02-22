Home » News » Movies » Shakti Kapoor Flaunts His Thumkas in Fun Video With Daughter Shraddha Kapoor; Watch

Shakti Kapoor Flaunts His Thumkas in Fun Video With Daughter Shraddha Kapoor; Watch

Shraddha Kapoor shared a fun video of her dad Shakti Kapoor grooving to her new song Show Me The Thumka. 'Baapu Thumka Laga Rahe ho,' the actress asks her father.

February 22, 2023

Shraddha Kapoor dances with her father Shakti Kapoor
The makers of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar recently released their new song Show Me The Thumka and it became an instant hit among Bollywood buffs. Internet is impressed with the peppy number and the duo's perfectly synchronised moves. Not only fans, but Shraddha Kapoor's father and actor Shakti Kapoor seem to be in love with the number. The actress shared a fun video of her dad grooving to her new song. “Baapu Thumka Laga Rahe ho," the actress asks her father. To this, Shakti Kapoor says, “Thumka lagaya nahi maara jata hai." They both cheer up, screaming “Maaro Thumka".

Posting the video on her Instagram handle. She urged her fans to dance and post reels on the song. “Best Thumkas, meri story pe jayenge!" (The best dance moves will go on my Instagram stories.)" Fans were left in awe of the father-daughter duo. One of them wrote, “Looking cute, both of you," while another one said, “Baap bhi sahi beti toh kaho hi mat. Lots of love baap beti jodi. (The father-daughter duo is very good at dancing.)"

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor show some of their exemplary moves in the Tu Jhooti Main Makkar album's third song. Initially, songs such as Tere Pyaar Mein and Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai were released earlier. Ranbir wears a gleaming blue kurta and demonstrates his flawless moves on the dance floor. Meanwhile, Shraddha, in a vibrant yellow sari, challenges Ranbir. The on-screen couple dances energetically to Ganesh Acharya's choreography.

Crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan and Shashwat Singh, the song's writer is Amitabh Bhattacharya and the composer is Pritam. In the music video, Ranbir and Shraddha engage in playful banter that is set against the backdrop of a wedding. Ranbir and Shraddha will appear together on screen for the first time. The film will be released on March 8, 2023.

Ranbir's most recent film appearance was in Ayan Mukerji's 2022 box-office hit Brahmastra, while Shraddha Kapoor made a cameo appearance in Varun Dhawan's Bhediya.

