Shakti Mohan Slips Into Bikini During Goa Vacay, See the Dancer's Stunning Pics from Getaway

Dancer and television personality, Shakti Mohan is enjoying her time in the wilderness these days. Her latest Instagram post shows her “having the best time” somewhere in the jungles of Goa. The dancer was seen posing in a black bikini top and matching shorts as she sat on the rocks near a rivulet. With lush trees surrounding the area, the 36-year-old was seen spending a rejuvenating time away from the hustle bustle of cities.

In the following pictures, Shakti was clicked with her close friend and stunt performer Emilie Caillon. Shakti and Emilie were seen swimming in the stream of water, while in their Instagram Stories they were seen splashing water which made for a fun boomerang. The duo were also accompanied by fellow artist and choreographer, Dharmesh.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Shakti wrote in the caption, “We travel not to escape life but for life not to escape us.” The dancer also gave picture credits to Emilie and Dharmesh. The caption was followed by hashtags which read, “having the best time” and “love water”. Shakti also shared a fun boomerang on Instagram where she showed how the water splash effect was created with the help of their dedicated friend Dharmesh. Sharing the Boomerang, Shakti wrote, “Will do anything for Boomerangs.”

Commenting on Shakti’s snapshots from her Goa vacation, younger sister Mukti Mohan expressed her jealousy at missing out on the fun, with a wordplay on Param Sundari song, “Haye meri Jalan jalan jalan jalan Jal Sundari (Oh my (jealousy) Water beauty).” The actress tweaked the lyrics of the song from the movie Mimi.

Emilie also shared some videos and pictures from the Goa getaway. Her latest Instagram story shows how she and Shakti enjoyed a hearty breakfast and then went for a trek along with Dharmesh into the heart of nature.

