Shakti Soundar Rajan Directorial Captain To Stream On This OTT, Date

Captain, directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, will soon be available for streaming on ZEE 5. On September 30, Captain will have its world digital premiere show on Zee 5. This sci-fi thriller was released on September 8 and stars Arya, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kavya Shetty, Simran, and Harish Uthaman.

Manish Kalra, the Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said, “The team is thrilled to add another Tamil movie like Vikram and Yaanai. To quote him ‘The movie has phenomenal visuals paired with great performances by actors. Captain also deals with multiple genres like action, and sci-fi that the audience will enjoy."

The captain is the first ever creature in a Kollywood film, which could not take off well. It had a disastrous outing at the box office. The new concept of the film had set the expectations high but it failed miserably on the day itself.

On opening day, the film couldn’t perform well and on the second day, it collected no or little revenue, turning out to be a disaster.

The captain is produced by The Show People. The film narrates the story of a Braveheart, who chooses a dangerous and life-threatening mission in a restricted forest area near their camp. As part of the mission, the team decides to uncover a mystifying truth behind the unexplainable massacre of teams that visited the restricted area.

Director Shakti Soundar Rajan is known for unique plots. For instance, Tik Tik, the first zombie thriller movie, and the first live comedy film, Teddy, were brilliant ideas and were well received by the audience.

