Shaktimaan Update: Minnal Murali Director Basil Joseph Roped In For The Superhero Film?

Ever since it has been announced that the 90s popular superhero show Shaktimaan will be made into a full-length feature film as a trilogy, everyone has been waiting for it eagerly. Now, if recent reports are to be believed Shaktimaan team has approached Minnal Murali fame Basil Joseph to direct the Shaktimaan film. Reportedly, the producers believe that Basil will be able to work on the film in a much better way because he is well-versed in Indian superhero films.

“Basil is well versed in the world of Indian Superhero Films and is a big fan of Shaktimaan himself. The director has already met the Shaktimaan team multiple times and is keen to come on board the film. The producers have asked Basil to come up with his own version of the screenplay to know if he is on the same wavelength as the team on the visual and story-telling front," a source cited by Pinkvilla claimed.

The entertainment portal further claimed that even even though the makers of Shaktimaan are talking to several other directors too, Basil Joseph is their priority. “Shaktimaan is a franchise that has the potential to change the game for Hindi Cinema and hence, the team is being very cautious with their choice of director. Mukesh Khanna has made the character a household name and the idea is to reintroduce the superhero to today’s audience. They have been talking to several top directors and as of now, Basil Joseph is the front runner to be at the helm of affairs, as all the meetings have met with a positive response," the source added.

Meanwhile, Shaktimaan team has also not yet finalised the actor who will be playing the iconic role of Shaktimaan in the movie. However, earlier this year, it was reported that Ranveer Singh is likely to play the lead. “Ranveer has shown a keen interest in playing Shaktimaan, the Indian superhero. The makers too feel that Ranveer can bring a natural charisma to the superhero character. Talks are on with the actor and the team," a source cited by India Today claimed.

For the unversed, Shaktimaan was a superhero show that aired on Doordarshan. The protagonist, much like Superman, was a superhero under the garb of a photojournalist by the name of Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri.

