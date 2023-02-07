Separations or breakups are difficult to deal with. When you are a public figure, it gets even tougher, as grieving isn’t easy. The television industry is known for controversies, romantic linkups, and most importantly, breakups. Some TV stars have made their fans believe in “love", but have broken up thereafter, leaving everyone stunned. Some separations are amicable, but not all. Several TV celebrities have gone through nasty fallouts with their lovers. Here’s a list of TV stars who had a bad breakup.

Shalin Bhanot’s Bigg Boss 16 journey is winning all our hearts. In an episode of Bigg Boss 16, the actor was questioned about his marriage to actress Dalljiet Kaur and their ugly divorce. Dalljiet accused Shalin of physical violence. She went as far as to file a police complaint against him for his abusive behaviour. The two are now on good terms with one another.

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar’s love story was everyone’s modern-day fantasy. Nobody expected their love story to meet with such a tragic end. After a few years of dating, their relationship ended. Anusha even accused Karan of infidelity in a lengthy note on her Instagram account. Currently, Karan is dating his Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant, and the season’s winner, actress Tejasswi Prakash.

Manish Naggdev and Srishty Rode had been together for over four years. They called it quits after Srishty’s Bigg Boss 12 stunt. Initially, the two decided to keep mum about the situation, but Manish later opened up about it on social media. Their breakup was messy because Srishty broke up with Manish over the phone and refused to meet and reconcile. Manish even accused Srishty of using him professionally.

Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary’s heinous fallout is something that everyone would expect to appear on this list. The couple was married and had a child together. Their relationship deteriorated, and Shweta accused Raja of physical violence. She confirmed this on her social media, posting videos of him threatening her. Now, Shweta is a proud single mother of two children.

Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna met in the Bigg Boss house and hit it off right away. Their friendship blossomed into love in the reality show, and they dated for a long time. They even had their dating reality show, Love School. But things didn’t go as planned and they called it quits. Upen hinted at Karishma playing the victim card in a series of cryptic tweets. In 2022, Karishma married Varun Bangera.

