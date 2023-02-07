Shalin Bhanot’s ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur is set to tie the knot with UK-based, Nikhil Patel, in March. The actress had recently introduced Nikhil on Instagram and revealed that they are set to tie the knot in March. Dalljiet was earlier married to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot before their separation in 2015. Ahead of their wedding, the TV actress made a stunning first appearance with her soon-to-be life partner. The duo look much in love as Dalljiet’s fiancé Nikhil kept his ladylove close while posing for the paparazzi.

On Monday, both Dalljiet and Nikhil were spotted twinning in black. While she was in a black top and grey denim skirt, Nikhil was in a black tee and yellow shorts. Dalljiet shared a post on Instagram Stories on Tuesday which pointed out that the two spent the weekend in Goa before Nikhil left for Kenya.

Advertisement

Take a look at their pic together:

On Tuesday, Dalljiet also shared a romantic picture from their pre-wedding photoshoot. She is seen in a black dress as she hugs Nikhil, who is in a black suit and kissing her on the cheek.

Previously, Dalljiet had shared her wedding plans in an Instagram post during the weekend. Sharing a candid picture of her and Nikhil lying on a bed, she wrote, “The stars aligned and fate played a part in bringing our hearts and souls together. Our journey to forever starts now. A new life, a new country (Kenya in Africa), a new beginning. Together. Maktub - It is written…"

Advertisement

The actress is now engaged to UK-based Nikhil Patel, who works with a finance company. The two exchanged rings on January 3 in Nepal and will tie the knot in March this year. After her wedding with Nikhil, Dalljiet will move to London with her son Jaydon.

Sharing details about her wedding, Dalljiet told E-times, “The wedding is in March, and I am still figuring out a lot of things. I will move to Nairobi (Africa) for a couple of years, as Nikhil is placed there for work right now. We will eventually move back to London, where he was born and raised."

Advertisement

Dalljiet also clarified that even though she and Jaydon will move to London, she will bring her son to India to meet his father, Shalin Bhanot. “Jaydon needs to have the most normal life and he can only have that if he has his people, including Shalin, around him. Shalin is more than welcome to meet Jaydon and I will bring him to India to meet him. He should know that his father loves him. Hamein iss bachhe ka sochna chahiye jiska koi lena dena nahi hai jo bhi jhagde hue ya nahi hue. Both of us need to step up as his parents and this is our chance. If Shalin gets married, I will be the one to introduce that girl to Jaydon," she added.

Dalljiet Kaur was previously married to Shalin Bhanot. The two tied the knot in December 2009 but parted ways in 2016. Shalin was accused of domestic violence, dowry harassment and even attempt to murder Dalljeet. However, as reported by India Forums, after a long battle, the Bombay High Court had given a clean chit to Shalin and had lifted all charges that were put against him.

Read all the Latest Movies News here