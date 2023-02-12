Shalin Bhanot’s ex-wife Dalljeet Kaur hopes Shalin wins Bigg Boss 16. The actress took to Instagram and urged her fans to vote for him. The Bigg Boss 16 finale will take place on Sunday night, February 12. This year, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, and Archana Gautam will be competing for the Bigg Boss 16 trophy. While votings are on, Dalljeet roots for Shalin to win.

“Bigg Boss 16 ka finale hai (It is the finale of Bigg Boss 16) and I think it’s the honestly one of the toughest shows to even survive and aap paancho ne bohot mehnat ki hai (you all have worked really hard) and you guys are well deserved to be here. So, firstly all the very very best aap paancho ko (to all the five), may the best one win," she said in a video she shared on her Instagram Stories.

“Mai aaj vote appeal karna chahti hoon Shalin ke liye, I really hope that aap log usse vote kare, he has also done a great job, itne mahino family se dur rahna, apne comfort se durr rehna aur survive karna itself quite difficult (I would like to appeal fans to vote for Shalin, please vote for him, he has lived away from his family and comfort and surviving inside this house is challenging). So, I would like to wish Shalin all the very very best, zarur vote karna (please vote for him), just two days to go, from my side all the very best to all five contestants, you all have done fabulous job," she added.

Shalin has been through several ups and downs this season. While he started off as a calm contestant, bonding with everyone, he made headlines for his closeness with Tina Datta. Their bond took an ugly turn last month and Shalin distanced himself from her. He also had a few breakdowns, giving fans a close look at his vulnerable side.

